Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stewart Leask was last seen by his wife on Sunday

Police officers and a coastguard helicopter team are searching for a "vulnerable" pensioner who has gone missing from his holiday home on Arran.

Stewart Leask, 70, was last seen by his wife at their home in the island's Whiting Bay at about 15:45 on Sunday.

Mr Leask, from Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire, was heading towards Glenashdale Falls with his German Shepherd dog, Corrie.

He regularly walks in the area and was expected home a short time later.

He is described as white, 6ft tall and of medium build with thinning dark brown and grey hair and a beard.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Leask was believed to have been heading from the Whiting Bay heading towards Glenashdale Falls

He wears glasses and when he was last seen he was wearing a red parka jacket, blue jeans and a green baseball hat.

Insp Christine Boyd said: "Mr Leask has had some health issues recently and it is very unusual for him to be away for this length of time. His family and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

"Local officers, supported by the coastguard helicopter and search and rescue teams have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Mr Leask, and we would ask the public to check their sheds and outbuildings in case he has taken shelter there."