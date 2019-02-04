Glasgow's Celtic Connections festival has been awarded £100,000 of Scottish government money, after winning funding from the Expo Fund for a second consecutive year.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced the financial boost as this year's event - which spotlights traditional, world and folk music - drew to a close.

Since 2008 the Expo Fund has invested £21m in Scotland's major festivals, boosting arts and culture.

The money will be used to further evolve the 2020 festival, allowing for eight new pieces of work by Scottish composers to be developed.

These will then be brought together into a single symphonic piece by composer Greg Lawson, which will be performed by the Grit Orchestra.

Ms Hyslop said: "Celtic Connections is an excellent example of the international reach our festivals offer, enhancing Scotland's reputation as welcoming and inclusive, which is so important as we strengthen relations with our European friends during these turbulent times."

Donald Shaw, artistic director at Celtic Connections, welcomed confirmation of the cash boost and said he was "delighted".