Image copyright Google Image caption Primrose Street and part of nearby Dumbarton road were cordoned off for several hours

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Glasgow.

Police were called to Primrose Street in the Whiteinch area of the city at about 16:00 on Saturday.

An section of the street and nearby Dumbarton Road were cordoned off for several hours as officers dealt with the incident.

The injured men were taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The cordons were removed by 21:00.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."