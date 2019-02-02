Image copyright Google Image caption The 89-year-old was followed into her close at Milton Mains Court by a bogus caller

An 89-year-old woman had more than £1,000 stolen after falling prey to a bogus caller scheme.

The incident happened in Clydebank on Thursday afternoon, when the pensioner returned to her flat.

While she was distracted by one suspect, another is believed to have ransacked her bedroom and made off with the cash.

After the man left, the woman realised the money was gone and contacted the police.

She told them that she was followed into her close at Milton Mains Court by a man with a clipboard.

She believed he was a workman, and he later came to her door claiming to be an employee of the water board.

Despicable crime

He told her there was a problem with her drains, and asked to come in to her flat.

Police believe that while he distracted her in the kitchen, his accomplice - who had been spotted with him outside - came in and ransacked her bedroom.

He made off with what police describe as a low four-figure sum of cash that he took from her purse.

Officers described the suspect with the clipboard as in his 40s, with a stocky build. He was wearing a fawn hat, light-coloured clothing and work boots.

The suspect who is believed to have raided the pensioner's bedroom is thought to be a younger man.

Det Sgt Fiona Macarthur, of Police Scotland, said it was "a despicable crime".

She added: "It is absolutely vital that we trace these abhorrent individuals and I would appeal to anyone who noticed men matching the above descriptions loitering in the area, or even answered the door to one of them, to please get in touch.

She urged the public to be vigilant and to verify the identity of people before letting them into their homes.