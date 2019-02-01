Glasgow & West Scotland

Man due in court over hit-and-run in Moodiesburn

  • 1 February 2019
Stoneyetts Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A 23-year-old man was hit by a Ford Fiesta in Stoneyetts Road that failed to stop

A man has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run in North Lanarkshire.

A 23-year-old man was crossing Stoneyetts Road at the junction of Gartferry Road in Moodiesburn just after midnight on 25 January when he was hit by a silver Ford Fiesta.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police Scotland said a 20-year-old man has been arrested and was due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites