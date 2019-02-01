Image copyright Google Image caption A 23-year-old man was hit by a Ford Fiesta in Stoneyetts Road that failed to stop

A man has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run in North Lanarkshire.

A 23-year-old man was crossing Stoneyetts Road at the junction of Gartferry Road in Moodiesburn just after midnight on 25 January when he was hit by a silver Ford Fiesta.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police Scotland said a 20-year-old man has been arrested and was due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court.