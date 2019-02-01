A man who left his ex-partner and her new boyfriend scarred for life after slashing them as they lay in bed has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Derek Hunter, 39, attacked Michelle Graham and Paul Kane with a Stanley knife at a friend's flat in Clydebank last September.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Hunter flew into a rage after Mr Kane failed to return a borrowed phone charger.

Hunter admitted assaulting the couple to their permanent disfigurement.

Judge Lord Clark heard Hunter already had a violent past, including a high court conviction for assault and robbery.

'Inflamed emotion'

Tony Lenehan, defending, said Ms Graham had not been Hunter's target.

The lawyer added: "He bears her no malice and she was not the person that led to the inflamed emotion."

Hunter will be supervised for a further three years after his release.

Lord Clark told him: "You have served a number of custodial sentences and it is disturbing to note they have had no impact on your behaviour."