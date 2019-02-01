Image copyright Google Image caption A man was set upon on the Broomielaw, near the Riverside Casino.

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked by four men near a casino in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old was targeted at 06:05 on Friday as he walked along Broomielaw, near to the Riverside Casino.

Police said he suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as a result.

They have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Following the attack, the four men responsible fled from the area.

English accents

They are described as white men in their 20s, three of whom had English accents.

One man was said to be about 6ft 4in tall (1.93m), with fair hair. He was wearing a white shirt and skinny jeans.

Another had short blond hair, swept to the side, and was wearing a blue leather jacket and black jeans.

The third suspect wore a black leather jacket and white T-shirt.

The fourth suspect is described as having brown hair, 6ft (1.82m) tall, wearing a grey padded jacket, blue jeans and grey Adidas trainers.