Image caption Energy projects at the Hunterston nuclear power station will be among the beneficiaries of the funding

The UK government has confirmed a £100m investment in a bid to create jobs and opportunity across Ayrshire.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell announced the funding as he visited Halo Kilmarnock and Ayrshire College.

Funding levels for specific projects will be confirmed within the coming weeks and it is expected to focus on employability and skills programmes.

Energy projects at Hunterston and Cumnock are also expected to benefit as part of the Ayrshire Growth Deal.

The money will also be used to improve digital connectivity and regeneration.

'Boosting jobs'

Mr Mundell said: "The UK government's £100m investment in the Ayrshire Growth Deal will be transformative for the region, boosting jobs and prosperity right across Ayrshire.

"We look forward to working with the Ayrshire Councils, the Scottish government and the private sector to finalise the details of the innovative projects to be funded through the Growth Deal."

He said the money brought the total UK government investment in growth deals in Scotland to £1.2bn.

Mr Mundell made the announcement during a visit to the Halo Kilmarnock, a regeneration programme project in the former Diageo bottling plant in the town, which previously received £3.5m.