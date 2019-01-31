Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened inside a close in Easterhill Place, Tollcross

A man has been stabbed during an attempted murder in Glasgow.

The 40-year-old was attacked by three men wearing masks and another man with shaved blond hair in a common close in the Tollcross area.

The man was assaulted by the gang in a block of flats in Easterhill Place at about 21:20 on Wednesday.

He was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for stab wounds. His condition is described as stable.

'Culprits hanging around'

Det Insp Greig Wilkie said: "Although the exact motive is unclear at this time, we believe that the victim was specifically targeted by the four men.

"Officers are currently viewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquiries in an attempt to gain further information on the identities of the men responsible for this violent attack.

"I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Easterhill Place around the time this incident took place and who may have seen the culprits hanging around the area either before or afterwards to contact police immediately."