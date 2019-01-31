Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by a car on Hanson Street

An elderly man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Glasgow.

The 91-year-old was crossing Hanson Street when he was struck by a grey Suzuki Celerio vehicle turning into the road from Alexandra Parade.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition was "serious but stable". The car driver was unhurt.

The road was closed for five hours while police carried out inquiries, and officers are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

Sgt Michael McCusker said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area, who either witnessed the incident or may have dashcam or home security camera footage to come forward.

"The area is residential and there would have been people getting ready to head to work. Think back, do you remember seeing anything?"