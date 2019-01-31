Pedestrian killed on M74 slip road named

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a 4x4 as he crossed a motorway slip road in Hamilton has been named as Peter McGuire.

Police said Mr McGuire, who was 35, was hit by a Mitsubishi Shogun Sport at junction 6 of the M74 at about 15:40 on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended the incident, but Mr McGuire was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.