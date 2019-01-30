Image copyright Facebook Image caption Steven Campbell died after he was struck by a van in June

A plasterer who struck a young father with his van and dragged his body for almost half a mile causing "horrific" injuries has been convicted of murder.

Daniel McCafferty, 33, ran over Steven Campbell, 27, in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, after an argument over broken windows.

McCafferty, from Rutherglen, claimed it was a freak accident as he did not see Mr Campbell.

However a jury at Glasgow's High Court found him guilty of murder.

The court heard that McCafferty drove his Ford Transit van at Mr Campbell and his friend Jordan Buist as they walked along Toryglen Road at about 02:00 on 2 June 2018.

'Tools rattling'

He believed that they were responsible for breaking windows at his home.

McCafferty, who was defended by QC Tony Graham, said that Mr Campbell, who had been drinking, stumbled and fell and he did not see him.

Mr Campbell's girlfriend Robyn McGill, 19, told the court she heard a loud crunching noise on impact.

However McCafferty told police he could not hear anything because of his tools rattling in the back of his van.

Ms McGill told prosecutor Shanti Maguire: "Steven got hit by the van and it keep speeding, didn't stop.

"Steven's hat was lying on the ground and I picked it up. There was no sign of him or Jordan."

Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene in the days after it happened

McCafferty then drove off leaving Mr Campbell's body in the road and a trail of blood to Prospecthill Road.

The court heard that Mr Buist dodged out of the way of the van and ran after it screaming out his friend's name.

McCafferty drove the van to Whiteinch and from there sent a message to a friend on social media saying they had "smashed my windows again" and "Obs I won."

In a second message, he said "I'm going to jail for ages" and added that he was "gonna waste a pure chunk of life".

At 02:02 McCafferty sent another message saying: "Just annoyed I got forced into this. I won, but."

Judge Lord Clark told McCafferty he caused his victims "horrific injuries and his death".

"You drove with his body under your van for 740 yards."

Sentencing was deferred until 27 February for background reports.