A mother has been convicted of trying to have sex with a younger man while he was sleeping.

Elizabeth Barr, 40, pounced on the 27-year-old at a flat in Easterhouse, Glasgow.

Barr claimed anything that happened was consensual and that the victim had "panicked" because he had cheated on his girlfriend.

She was found guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting the man and will be sentenced at a later date.

The mother-of-two was put on the sex offenders list and bail was continued.

The court heard Barr had only met the man hours before the incident.

They ended up with others at the flat in Easterhouse and Barr and the man were eventually alone in the living room.

A woman at the flat said she was later in bed when the man came to the room door.

'He was crying'

Prosecutor Harry Findlay asked the witness: "How did he appear?"

She replied: "He was crying."

Police were later alerted and Barr was held.

She gave evidence during the trial and insisted it was the man who initiated sex.

Asked what happened afterwards, she went on: "He picked up his phone and his face fell.

"He said: 'I need to call a taxi. I need to go home'. He was panicking about his girlfriend finding out he had cheated.

"I said either tell her the truth or tell her nothing."

Sheriff Paul Crozier deferred sentencing for reports.