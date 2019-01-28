Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Allan raped the woman after a chance meeting in Ayr

A father-of-three raped a 61-year-old woman with dementia after meeting her on an early morning walk.

John Allan, 43, from Ayr, took his victim back to his flat after she had helped him carry a beer keg.

He claimed they had consensual sex but a jury at the High Court in Glasgow found him guilty of rape.

The woman was unable to give evidence due to her condition but jurors heard statements she gave to specially-trained officers and a video interview.

The rape took place at Allan's flat on 19 June, 2017.

'Upset and crying'

The woman told police: "I went for a walk about 5.15am and on the way back I bumped into a man.

"He was on his own and carrying something. I didn't know the man, but he said he knew me and I said 'I have dementia,' and I told him I was 61. He said 'you look 51.'"

The woman said that inside the flat Allan began talking about sex

"I didn't know what he was talking about. I told him I wanted to go home," she said.

"He undressed me and then himself and put me into the bed. I didn't understand what was happening"

The woman said that after Allan raped her, she dressed and left the flat.

She said: "I didn't know where I was. I was upset and crying."

'Spontaneous sex'

When she eventually arrived home the woman told relatives what had happened and the police were contacted.

When questioned by police, Allan said he had consensual sex with the woman.

In evidence he was asked by prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC: "Did you at any point ask her if she wanted to have sex with you?"

He replied: "No. It was just spontaneous sex."

Miss Edwards then said: "Did she tell you she was 61," and Allan replied: "I wasn't paying much attention to what she said."

Allan claimed he only knew his victim had dementia when the police told him.

Judge Lady Scott remanded Allan in custody and deferred sentence until next month for background reports.

She also placed him on the sex offenders register.