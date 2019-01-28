Image copyright Richard Webb/Geograph Image caption A search for the man was carried out near Ben Macdui

A climber injured in the Cairngorms has been found by rescuers working in "appalling" weather.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said at 21:44 GMT on Sunday it had airlifted the man to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The climber was reported injured on the Cairngorm plateau near Ben Macdui at about 14:30.

The evacuation was "protracted given the weather conditions", the rescue team said.

Skip Twitter post by @cairngorm_mrt Casualty on board aircraft and inbound to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Great combined effort by MR teams. Our best to @BraemarMRT, Glenmore Lodge MR and Rescue aircrafts 199 & 951. — Cairngorm MRT (@cairngorm_mrt) January 27, 2019 Report

Teams from Cairngrom, Braemar, Aberdeen, Glenmore Lodge and Police Scotland were involved in the operation.

Coastguard rescue helicopter 199 also played a role in the rescue.

Braemar MRT said on Twitter that the weather conditions were "appalling".

Visibility was poor and high winds were hampering the search, the Cairngorm team added.

The Met Office had earlier forecast up to 15cm (6in) of fresh snow on high ground in the north of Scotland.