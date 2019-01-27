Image copyright Google Image caption A man was stabbed at Dalveen Street near Shettleston Road

Two men have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on a Glasgow street.

The teenager was seriously injured in an attack on Dalveen Street in Shettleston just before 02:00 on Sunday.

He is in a serious but stable condition at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old and a 34-year-old in connection with the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.