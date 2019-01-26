Image copyright Google Image caption The man was reported missing from a restaurant in Rue End Street before being rescued from the harbour in Greenock

A man who was rescued from the River Clyde after disappearing from a restaurant has died in hospital.

The 42-year-old was reported missing from a venue on Rue End Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, at around 13:00 on Saturday.

Police, the coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service carried out a search for the missing man and he was recovered from the water in the harbour at around 14:30.

He died in hospital shortly after.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."