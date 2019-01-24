Image copyright Mike Gibbons/Spindrift Image caption Steven Campbell had denied forcibly seizing the patient, dragging her and assaulting her

A nurse has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after a court heard he pulled an 88-year-old patient along a hospital corridor by her ankles.

Steven Campbell, 50, was convicted of forcibly pulling Jessie Colquhoun along the floor and into her room.

His actions at Glasgow's Gartnavel Hospital were reported by relatives visiting another patient.

Campbell had denied the charges against him but was convicted after trial by Sheriff Mary McCrory.

The court was told sisters Claire Wright and Debbie McGrath witnessed the incident on 18 October 2017 while visiting their grandmother at the hospital.

Ms Wright later called the Care Commission to report what she had seen.

In addition to dementia, Campbell's victim had a heart condition and arthritis.

Ms McGrath, 34, gave evidence that she saw the woman being dragged and denied any suggestion that she could be mistaken.

She said: "My sister looked at me and said 'oh my God', she said 'look'.

"I stepped over and looked and was like 'oh my God', just saw an old woman being dragged along the corridor by the ankles."

'Compelling' evidence

Campbell denied grabbing Jessie and forcibly pulling her along the floor. He claimed she had been aggressive and that she put herself on to the floor and he and a colleague controlled that movement.

He said he had put his hands on her calves and swivelled her then slid her into her room.

Campbell, a senior nurse, added: "I did not seize her forcibly, I did not drag her, I disagree that I assaulted that woman."

But convicting him of the charge at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Sheriff Mary McCrory said: "I find the evidence of Claire White and Debbie McGrath clear, convincing and utterly compelling."

She also dismissed Campbell's evidence as "untruthful".

The sheriff made a community payback order with the conditions he must carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

Campbell will also be tagged for three months and cannot leave his address between 19:00 and 07:00.