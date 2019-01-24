Image caption Goldie admitted the charge of culpable homicide

A man who admitted killing his partner's estranged husband has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Ralph Goldie, 41, pushed Jeremy Paradine down stairs at a house in Cambuslang in January 2017.

Goldie admitted the culpable homicide of Mr Paradine after an earlier conviction for murder was quashed.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Matthews told him that nothing he could do by way of sentence would compensate for Mr Paradine's death.

Mr Paradine, 45, had allowed Goldie and his wife Maryanne Paradine to stay in his flat in Cambuslang.

The court heard that, although Mr Paradine was "upset" about his wife's new relationship, he had helped out when she became homeless.

The killing took place when both men were visiting the home of their friend Martin McQueenie, also in Cambuslang.

Kicked and stamped

They argued and Goldie pushed Mr Paradine down the stairs. then kicked and stamped on him as he lay prone.

In December 2017, Goldie was found guilty of murder and jailed for a minimum 14 years.

But an appeal was lodged against the conviction and Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian ruled there had been a miscarriage of justice due to the jury's "self contradictory and inconsistent" verdict.

Defence QC Gordon Jackson said: "This was a very unhappy menage a trois. They were all living together for some time. Mr Paradine threatened to make his ex-wife homeless."

Lord Matthews told Goldie: "You have pleaded guilty to killing your friend. You had both been drinking and you argued about him taking his ex-wife off the tenancy.

"You pushed him downstairs and jumped and stamped on him. What killed Mr Paradine was the fall.

"Nothing I can do can compensate for his death."