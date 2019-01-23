Image caption The jury were told the trial at the High Court in Glasgow could last 12 weeks

Six alleged criminal gang members have gone on trial charged with plotting to kill men linked to a rival group.

Prosecutors claim they were part of "the Lyons" gang and targeted people linked to "the Daniel" clan.

This allegedly involved a string of attempted murders over a 15-month period.

Brian Ferguson, 37, Andrew Gallacher, 40, Robert Pickett, 53, Andrew Sinclair, 32, John Hardie, 35, and Peter Bain, 45, deny the charges.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the Lyons and Daniel gangs described in the indictment as a "serious organised crime group".

It is first claimed the six conspired with others to "murder members or associates" of the Daniel clan.

Tracking devices

It is alleged they targeted Robert Daniel, Thomas Bilsland, Gary Petty, Ryan Fitzsimmons and Steven Daniel.

The charge spans between June 2016 and September 2017, listing locations in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Manchester.

The alleged plot is said to involve putting tracking devices on vehicles used by the five targeted men.

It is claimed weapons, stolen vehicles, encrypted mobile phones and "electronic signal blockers" were also used.

The indictment goes on to list details of the alleged murder attempts on the five men.

'Machete attack'

It is claimed Robert Daniel was the victim of an attack in the city's Robroyston area in December 2016.

This is said to involve his car being rammed before he was chased into a property and struck with a machete.

It is stated Thomas Bilsland was followed to the city's Cranhill in January 2017.

He was then allegedly attacked with a hatchet, hammer and a knife.

Gary Petty was said to have been tracked to a street in the city's Maryhill before it is claimed he was also set upon in March 2017.

Prosecutors state he was surrounded before being hit with machetes and a baton.

Car chase

It is claimed Ryan Fitzsimmons was the next target in April 2017 in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

The charge alleges he was knocked unconscious after being hit with a knife, hammer and axe.

Steven Daniel is said to be the last of the five allegedly attacked.

It is claimed his car was chased at high speed and eventually rammed at the on-ramp of the M8 motorway in Glasgow's Port Dundas.

The attackers allegedly smashed windows of the vehicle before hitting Daniel with a cleaver, hammer and "sharp bladed implements" in May 2017.

Lord Mulholland told jurors the case could last 12 weeks.

The trial continues.