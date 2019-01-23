Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Burst water main floods Bearsden homes

Scottish Water says it has restored supplies after a burst water main flooded a number of properties in East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday.

The firm said repair work was ongoing to a 36in (91cm) trunk main that burst on McFarlane Road in Bearsden.

They said they were working with other agencies to support those whose properties had flooded.

Some locals had complained that they had been left without tap water after supermarkets ran out of bottled water.

The incident affected customers in Partick, Partickhill, Broomhill, Kelvingrove, Kelvindale, Kelvinside, Hyndland, Hillhead, Maryhill, Ruchill, Gilsochill, North Kelvin, Acre, Summerston, Cadder, Bearsden and Milngavie.

Scottish Water apologised and thanked customers for their patience.

They warned that some customers could still experience discoloured water following the repair and that a small number with airlocks in their system might struggle to access their supplies. They urged those affected to contact them on 0800 0778 778.