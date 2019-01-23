Image copyright Neil Castell Image caption The burst water main caused flooding in a street nearby

Several homes have been flooded after a water main burst in East Dunbartonshire.

Water supplies in some parts of Glasgow were also interrupted, but Scottish Water said that they were returning to normal late on Tuesday.

The firm said a 36in (91cm) diameter trunk main had burst on McFarlane Road in Bearsden.

Many customers were left without water or with low pressure, and some supplies were discoloured due to the problems.

'Inconvenience caused'

Scottish Water said engineers had moved water around the network to rebuild pressure in the main and restore supplies.

In a statement the company added: "We apologise to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused and would like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything possible to get things back to normal and minimise further disruption."

Some locals had complained on social media that they had been without tap water for several hours and that supermarkets had run out of bottled water.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews attended, and she believed about five properties were affected by flooding.

Properties in parts of the Partick, Partickhill, Broomhill, Kelvingrove, Kelvindale, Kelvinside, Hyndland, Hillhead, Maryhill, Ruchill, Gilsochill, North Kelvin, Acre, Summerston, Cadder, Bearsden and Milngavie were among those affected.