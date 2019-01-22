Image copyright Google Image caption The body was discovered on Riverton Drive, East Kilbride

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in South Lanarkshire.

Frank Sinclair, 61, was found dead near Riverton Drive in East Kilbride at about 20:40 on Saturday 19 January.

Police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested and charged in relation to the death.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.