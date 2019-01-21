Swans on the Glasgow Central to Ayr line cause rail disruption
- 21 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Train services between Glasgow Central and Ayr were disrupted after several swans were spotted on the line.
ScotRail said the birds had been spotted between Ayr and Newton-on-Ayr.
They were eventually removed shortly before 15:30.
The rail operator tweeted: "Good news from Ayr! The swans have been moved clear of the line, and trains are getting back on the move. Thanks for your patience."