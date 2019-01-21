Glasgow & West Scotland

Swans on the Glasgow Central to Ayr line cause rail disruption

  • 21 January 2019

Train services between Glasgow Central and Ayr were disrupted after several swans were spotted on the line.

ScotRail said the birds had been spotted between Ayr and Newton-on-Ayr.

They were eventually removed shortly before 15:30.

The rail operator tweeted: "Good news from Ayr! The swans have been moved clear of the line, and trains are getting back on the move. Thanks for your patience."