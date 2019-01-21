A 30-year-old man is to stand trial charged with attempting to murder a police officer with a sword.

Craig Brown is alleged to have attacked Sgt Brian Simpson in Dumbarton last September.

Prosecutors claim he threatened Sgt Simpson before repeatedly trying to hit him on the head and body with the weapon.

Mr Brown is further charged with damaging a police vehicle with the sword and having an offensive weapon.

His QC Thomas Ross pled not guilty on his behalf during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin in May.