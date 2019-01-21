Image caption The island of Ulva has only five residents

Hundreds of people have contacted the community landowners of Ulva about potentially moving to the tiny Hebridean island.

Only five people currently live on the isle near Mull in Argyll.

North West Mull Community Woodland Company (NWMCWC) purchased Ulva estate last year and plans to renovate a number of abandoned properties.

It is running a survey to identify new housing demand on the island. More than 350 people have completed it so far.

NWMCWC said new residents would be expected to be able to live sustainably on the island, perhaps by starting their own business.

It has sought interest from individuals, families and businesses from all backgrounds.

The community-owned Ulva estate spans 4,942 acres (2,000 ha) and includes Ulva, as well as some land on Mull.