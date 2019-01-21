Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was hit by a Vauxhall Astra as she walked under a railway bridge

A nine-year-old girl is in hospital with serious leg injuries after being hit by a car on a temporary walkway in Dumbarton.

The girl was struck as she walked under a railway bridge in the town's Townend Road at about 14:05 on Sunday.

The grey Vauxhall Astra involved had collided with scaffolding before the accident.

The young girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where she continues to be treated.

Insp Gillian Gardner, of Dumbarton Road Policing, said: "A young girl sustained serious injuries and our officers are carrying out a number of inquiries to establish exactly what happened.

"We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward. Think back, do you remember seeing the car mentioned? You may have mobile phone or dashcam footage that can help us.

"We have already spoken to a number of people, however if you stopped to assist and have not yet spoken to police we would ask you to get in touch."