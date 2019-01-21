Image copyright PA Image caption Two police officers and two horses were allegedly attacked at the game

Three men are due to appear in court following an incident involving police officers and horses at Celtic Park.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with two assaults and animal welfare incidents after an alleged attack on two officers and two horses at Saturday's Celtic v Airdrie match.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with disorder and a 19-year-old man has been charged with a breach of the peace.

A man, 26, will appear at a later date charged with breach of the peace.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers continue to investigate a number of incidents of disorder from a small element of both home and away supporters at the Celtic v Airdrieonians match at Celtic Park on Saturday.

"Officers will be reviewing online images and CCTV as part of this investigation."