Image copyright Google Image caption The body was discovered on Riverton Drive, East Kilbride

The death of a man who was found on a pathway near a community centre is being treated as unexplained.

Police said the 61-year-old was discovered on Riverton Drive, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, at around 20:40 on Saturday.

A force spokeswoman said a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

A report on the death of the man, who has not been named, will also be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Westwood Baptist Church, which is also close to the spot where the body was found, informed worshippers about the development on its Facebook page.

The post read: "Due to an ongoing Police incident, the grounds of both the Church and the Community Centre are cordoned off and no access is permitted today.

"As a result both our services today have been cancelled."