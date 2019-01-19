Rail delays after person struck by train in Glasgow
- 19 January 2019
Rail services at Glasgow Queen Street were disrupted after a person was struck by a train in the east end.
ScotRail confirmed the incident forced the closure of the line between Carntyne and High Street
The operator said it affected all trains via Glasgow Queen St Low Level and lasted much of Saturday afternoon.
Services from Helensburgh Central/Milngavie to Edinburgh, Balloch, Airdrie, Dumbarton Central and Springburn were affected.