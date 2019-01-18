Man dies after van crashed with parked lorry in Kilmarnock
A man has died after his van crashed into a parked lorry in a lay-by near Kilmarnock.
The 35-year-old was driving a Fiat Ducato southbound on the A77 near the Meiklewood Interchange on Thursday when it struck the lorry at about 13:45.
Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27 year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
PC John Denholm said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the Fiat Ducato van driving on the A77 before the crash happened.
"If anyone has dash-cam footage that may help our investigation, I would ask them to get in contact with officers."