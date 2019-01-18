Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was struck by a silver-coloured car on Ayr Road, near Woodvale Avenue

A 21-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car as she crossed the A77 road in East Renfrewshire.

The woman was struck by a silver-coloured car on Ayr Road in Giffnock, near Woodvale Avenue, at about 07:35.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she later died. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are appealing for information while officers are checking CCTV footage covering the area.

Sgt Andrew Mair said: "People may have been making their way to work or heading out for the papers and I would ask them to contact us if they have any information."