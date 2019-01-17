Boy, 10, reported after knife found at South Ayrshire school
A 10-year-old boy has been referred to the children's reporter after a knife was found at a school in South Ayrshire.
Police said campus officers had responded to the incident at the school, which cannot be named for legal reasons, at about 10:30 on Monday.
It followed reports that a child was seen with a knife outside the campus.
A police spokeswoman said the boy was being reported to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration.
'Safety of everyone'
She said: "Campus officers attended immediately and the knife was recovered.
"No-one was injured as a result of the incident and a 10-year-old boy will be reported to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration."
A South Ayrshire council spokesman added: "We are aware that an incident took place in one of our schools on Monday 14 January.
"The safety of everyone attending our schools is always a priority and the incident was dealt with in line with our policies and procedures."