Image copyright Google Image caption The crash occurred on Mount Cameron Drive North in East Kilbride

A council worker has died after being hit by a bin lorry in East Kilbride.

Police and paramedics were called to the town's Mount Cameron Drive North at about 10:15 on Thursday over reports of a man being struck by the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene but it is not known whether the driver was injured.

Officers are now carrying out inquiries and any witnesses have been urged to contact Police Scotland. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Michael McGlynn, executive director of community and enterprise resources at South Lanarkshire council, said staff would assist police with inquiries.

He added: "We are deeply saddened at the death of our colleague and our sympathies go out to his family, friends and workmates.

"We are providing support to those affected by this tragic incident."