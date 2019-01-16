Pedestrian, 84, dies after being hit by van in Linwood
- 16 January 2019
An 84-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a van in Renfrewshire.
The pedestrian was crossing Abernethy Drive in Linwood when he was hit by a Vauxhall Combo at about 16:45 on Tuesday.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died on Wednesday.
The 51-year-old man driving the van was uninjured. Police have urged witnesses to the incident to come forward.