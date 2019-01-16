Image copyright SNS Image caption Auchenhowie was formally known as Murray Park

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at the Rangers training complex in East Dunbartonshire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to an alarm at the Hummel Training Centre, Milngavie at 08:48.

A number of crews attended the scene at the Auchenhowie facility, formerly known as Murray Park, and extinguished the fire on the ground floor.

An SFRS spokesman said they left the scene at around 11:00 after ensuring the area was made safe.