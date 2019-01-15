Image caption Teame was placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely and is also likely to face deportation to his native Eritrea

A man who tried to rape a French student on holiday in Scotland has been jailed for five years.

Temesgen Teame targeted the 18-year-old after following her from a bar in Glasgow city centre and forcing her into a lane.

The teenager's screams alerted three bar workers and they caught Teame, 23, after a chase.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier pled guilty to abduction and attempted rape.

Teame later confessed the bar workers had stopped him from actually raping the girl.

Lord Matthews said: "She was on holiday with two friends - that turned into a nightmare."

The judge said the jail term would have been seven years, but for the guilty plea.

'Appalling crime'

He told Teame: "The psychological damage (for the girl) will undoubtedly be considerable and long lasting.

"Attempted rape is an appalling crime no matter the circumstances - for the victim in this case, it must have been truly dreadful.

"You were only prevented continuing by the intervention of those who came to help - they are to be commended."

The court heard the victim had been on a night out in Glasgow city centre with friends in July last year.

CCTV caught Teame loitering and then following her as she left the Bloc Bar in Bath Street.

He then forced her into nearby St Vincent Lane and shoved her to the ground.

Screams

Prosecutor Martin Richardson QC said: "She screamed and shouted for help.

"She tried talking to him saying that he did not need to do this.

"She was crying and begging him to stop. Teame said: "You are too beautiful. I really need to do this'."

The court heard Teame, of Castlemilk, was not deterred by her screams.

Mr Richardson added: "Throughout the incident she was terrified and believed she was going to be raped."

Workers at the nearby Stereo pub heard her cries for help and confronted Teame.

Two passing police officers were then alerted as Teame threatened the bar workers and warned he would remember their faces.

'Spontaneous'

Mr Richardson said: "He then made off, but was pursued by three members of bar staff.

"He was brought to the ground by them and eventually arrested."

The court heard Teame was originally from Eritrea in Africa.

He has been legally in Scotland since 2015 having escaped "political and civil unrest" in his homeland.

His lawyer Euan Dow said Teame's actions that night had been "spontaneous".

He added: "However, it is clear from his own frank admission in the (pre-sentencing) report that, had it not been for members of the public, the outcome may have been even more serious."

Teame was placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely. He is also likely to face deportation.