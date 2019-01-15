Image copyright Facebook Image caption Derek Hurles and Nicole McGeachin

Investigations are continuing into the deaths of a couple whose bodies were found in their Glasgow flat.

The discovery was made in Stoneside Square, Mansewood, just after 10:00 on Monday.

The deaths of Derek Hurles and Nicole McGeachin, both 23, are being treated as "unexplained" by police.

BBC Scotland understands that one line of inquiry is that the deaths may be drugs related.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later this week but toxicology tests are also likely to be required to determine how the couple died.

Image caption Police prepare to enter the couple's flat on Monday

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that a scientific adviser carried out atmospheric monitoring tests as part of the investigation.

Scottish Gas Network were called to the scene, but inspectors were stood down before they could carry out any checks inside or outside the property.

In cases where gas or carbon monoxide is believed to be a factor, such an inspection would have to be carried out.

Mr Hurles, who is originally from Erskine in Renfrewshire, worked as a bricklayer for construction firm CCG Scotland.

Alastair Wylie, chairman and chief executive of CCG, said: "We were all extremely saddened to hear of the death of Derek and his girlfriend, Nicole.

"Derek was well-liked by colleagues and a very hard working bricklayer who joined CCG as an apprentice in 2013.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this sad time."