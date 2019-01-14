Image copyright Google Image caption The fire was started deliberately in Milton Terrace in Hamilton

Police are investigating after a fire at a house in Lanarkshire left four people needing medical treatment.

Detectives say the fire in Milton Terrace, Hamilton, at about 23:45 on Sunday was started deliberately.

Two men aged 40 and 46, a 30-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl were treated for the effects of smoke.

After an investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Det Con John Law said: "Thankfully no-one was seriously injured as a result of this cowardly act and it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or witness a person or persons acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Milton Terrace."