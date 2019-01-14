Police have discovered the bodies of a man and a woman inside a Glasgow flat.

The alarm was raised in Stoneside Square, Mansewood, just after 10:00 after someone expressed "concern for a person" at the property.

Police said a post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of the deaths which are currently being treated as "unexplained".

It is not known how old the man and woman were or what their relationship was.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was requested to assist the police at 11:27.

A spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to Stoneside Square, where firefighters and a scientific advisor carried out atmospheric monitoring tests.

"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."