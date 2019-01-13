Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Police surrounded the crash scene on the M8

A multi-vehicle crash on the M8 at Glasgow Airport brought traffic to a standstill as emergency services attended the scene.

Police and paramedics were called to the collision at Junction 28 eastbound at about 13:35 on Sunday.

Traffic Scotland said one lane was blocked and traffic was "nose to tail". The crash also affected the A737 exit slip.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a multi-vehicle road crash on the M8 at 13:35.

"Vehicles have all been moved onto the hard shoulder. Emergency vehicles are in attendance."

Traffic Scotland later reported the crash scene had been cleared and queues were moving.