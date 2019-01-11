Image caption Joseph Lindsay made no plea or declaration when he appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court

A man has been charged with an organised crime campaign that stretched from Cambuslang to Colombia.

Joseph Lindsay is accused of being involved in the importation of controlled drugs, abduction and assault.

The individual charges span multiple countries including Iceland, Dubai, Hong Kong, Mexico and Spain.

Mr Lindsay made no plea or declaration in response to the charges when he appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The 34-year-old is accused of "directing others to commit offences aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime" between December 2011 and January 2018.

Criminal money

The alleged crimes are also said to have been carried out at various addresses in East Kilbride, Chapelhall, Cambuslang and Wishaw.

The charges include firearms offences and supplying weapons for the purpose of violence.

He faces further charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs and, while acting with others and concealing £1.54m and $116,450 of criminal money.

Mr Lindsay also allegedly reset a number of cars and attempted to defeat the ends of justice.

He is also accused of offences in Colombia and Holland.

He was remanded in custody by Sheriff Sean Murphy QC and is due to appear at a full committal hearing next week.