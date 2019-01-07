Image copyright Campbell Thomas Image caption Police were called to the two-storey property on York Street, Ayr, on Sunday night

An 18-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out in a house in South Ayrshire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at about 20:22 on Sunday in York Street, Ayr.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

A police spokeswoman said a 22-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment.

A joint investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances.

James Scott, SFRS local senior officer for South Ayrshire, said: "Operations Control immediately mobilised a number of fire engines and firefighters extinguished the fire.

"Sadly, one woman passed away at the scene. Our thoughts are with all of those who are affected at this time."

Neighbours described one victim being given CPR outside the two-storey property as she urged rescuers to help her daughter.

Heavy smoke

Angus Munro said: "I heard her shouting that her daughter was still in the house.

"There was a heavy, heavy reek and thick black smoke was pouring from the roof.

"One of the neighbours is a nurse so she ran up to give the woman CPR, but she said her girl was still inside. I don't know what happened after that."

Mr Munro, 72, added: "It's terrible - a wee lassie of 18. I heard she was supposed to be going to university."

On Monday fire investigators and forensics officers in white suits could be seen behind melted window frames, working inside the smoke-blackened terraced property.

Bradley Barlow, spokesman for gas distribution firm SGN, said engineers were at the scene after the fire to isolate the gas supply and make the area safe.

Mr Barlow said: "While it is too early to speculate as to what happened, we'll support the emergency services to help identify the cause of the fire."