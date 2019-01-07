Image caption The man was robbed outside Clydesdale Bank on Shettleston Road

Detectives are hunting two men after a security guard was robbed of a five-figure sum outside a bank in the east end of Glasgow.

The G4S employee was threatened with a weapon at about 18:20 on Sunday at Clydesdale Bank on Shettleston Road.

The 57-year-old victim suffered a hand injury and was released from the city's Royal Infirmary after treatment.

The suspects escaped in a blue Ford Focus which was later found burnt out behind flats in Budhill Avenue.

The vehicle was abandoned a mile away from the crime scene.

Last week a security guard was robbed outside the Royal Bank of Scotland on Duke Street but officers do not believe the crimes are linked at this stage.

'Extremely distressed'

Det Insp Clark Hill said: "This violent robbery has left the victim extremely distressed.

"It is totally unacceptable that someone is targeted whilst simply trying to do their job and the men responsible quite clearly had no regard for the victim.

"We are carrying out extensive inquiries into this cash in transit robbery and are appealing to the public for any information that will help us trace the men responsible for this robbery as soon as possible."

Det Insp Hill said the car is currently undergoing forensic examination and urged anyone with information about it to come forward.

The robbers escaped with a money cassette containing a five-figure cash sum.

One of the suspects is about 6ft, of stocky build and was wearing a dark green jacket.

His accomplice is about 5ft 8in, of medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

Police said the pair drove off eastbound along Shettleston Road.