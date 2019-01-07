Detectives arrest man after Glasgow street 'stabbing'
- 7 January 2019
Detectives have arrested a man in connection with an alleged street stabbing in Glasgow.
A 20-year-old man was injured following the incident on Drumry Road East, Drumchapel, at about 19:10 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said the man is in a stable condition in the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
The force confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious assault.
The suspect is due to appear in court on Tuesday.