Image copyright Google Image caption The man was injured during a fight in Drumry Road East in Drumchapel

Detectives have arrested a man in connection with an alleged street stabbing in Glasgow.

A 20-year-old man was injured following the incident on Drumry Road East, Drumchapel, at about 19:10 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said the man is in a stable condition in the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The force confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious assault.

The suspect is due to appear in court on Tuesday.