Police are investigating the discovery of a body near the M80 motorway in Glasgow.

The body was found under a bridge between junctions 1 and 2 of the northbound route by a member of the public at about 09:10 on Sunday.

Officers remain at the scene, near Molendinar Park in the city, and the area has been cordoned off.

The incident resulted in one lane of the M80 being temporarily closed to traffic.