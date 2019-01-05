Image copyright Colin Ross Image caption The security guard was targeted as he delivered money to Royal Bank of Scotland in Duke Street

Police have issued a description of two men wanted in connection with a "terrifying and dangerous" robbery outside a bank in Glasgow.

They said a 51-year-old G4S security guard, who was the target of the attack on Friday at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Duke Street, had been left traumatised by the ordeal.

The robbers threatened him with weapons before fleeing with a five-figure sum.

The men are described as being white, 5ft 8in tall and wearing dark clothing.

One of them was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and a scarf over his face. The other was also wearing a dark hat.

The pair fled the scene of the robbery in a silver-coloured car, which was later found after being set alight on Myreside Street in Glasgow.

However, officers believe the robbers then left the area in a black-coloured 4X4.

Det Sgt Graham McCreadie said: "This was a terrifying and dangerous attack which has left a man, who was only doing his job, traumatised.

"The suspects have then made off with a large sum of money and later set the car they made off in on fire."

He added: "Officers are currently carrying out extensive inquiries, however we would ask that anyone who was near to the bank, anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles mentioned or anyone who has dash cam footage from that area to get in touch with police immediately."