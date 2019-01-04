Image copyright Google Image caption The man was targeted by the gang after getting out of his car at Backmuir Drive's junction with Whistleberry Drive

A 44-year-old man was attacked by a gang wielding golf clubs after getting out of his car on a street in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

Four or five men, believed to be aged between 18 and 25, carried out the assault in Backmuir Drive at about 21:45 on Thursday.

The victim suffered serious head and facial injuries in what police believe was a "targeted" attack.

Medical staff at Hairmyres Hospital have described his condition as stable.

It is thought the driver was approached by the gang after getting out of his black Range Rover at Backmuir Drive's junction with Whistleberry Drive.

They used golf clubs and other weapons to assault him before running off when local residents came to the man's aid.

The first suspect is described as white, between 18 and 25 years old, of slim build with short fair hair and wearing a black hoodie.

The second is described white, between 18 and 25 years old, of slim build with short dark hair and wearing a black zipper.

'Extremely violent'

The third suspect is described as white, between 18 and 25 years old, of medium build with long dark hair flopped at the front, and wearing a dark grey Nike hoodie.

The other suspects are described as white, between 18 and 25 years old, and wearing dark clothing.

Det Con John Law said: "This was an extremely violent and targeted attack on the victim and it is vital that anyone with information which could help us trace the abhorrent individuals responsible comes forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and either witnessed what happened or noticed a group of young men matching the descriptions to please get in touch.

"Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to speak with them."