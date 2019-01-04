A man left his ex-partner and her new boyfriend scarred for life after slashing them with a Stanley knife as they lay in bed.

Derek Hunter attacked Michelle Graham and Paul Kane at a friend's flat in Clydebank last September.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Hunter flew into a rage after Mr Kane failed to return a borrowed phone charger.

Hunter, 39, admitted assaulting the couple to their permanent disfigurement. Sentence was deferred.

The court was told Hunter had previously chatted to the couple at the flat before going to his own home on the floor below.

'Deep wound'

He later returned and shouted threats to Mr Kane through the letterbox.

Ms Graham opened the front door slightly before Hunter forced his way inside.

He then slashed Ms Graham on the leg and stabbed Mr Kane on the face and body.

One of the wounds on Mr Kane's stomach was described in court as "deep".

Judge Lord Clark heard Hunter had 37 previous convictions, including being jailed for assault and robbery in 1999.

He told him: "You have pled guilty to a brutal and vicious attack on your ex-partner and the man she had formed a relationship with."

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports and Hunter was remanded in custody.