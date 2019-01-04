Image copyright PA Image caption The main part of the hotel was devastated in the fire in December last year

Owners of fire-hit Cameron House Hotel have been granted permission to carry out restoration works.

A planning application was lodged in November to demolish and replace parts of the main hotel building, which was destroyed in the blaze.

Permission was granted by Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority officials.

The fire, in December 2017, claimed the lives of two guests - Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson, from London.

It broke out at the category B listed building near Balloch at about 06:40 on 18 December, leading to the evacuation of more than 200 people.

Image copyright PA Image caption The 18th Century building suffered extensive damage

Owners KSL Capital Partners set out the full extent of the work in 95 planning documents - describing it as a "careful and sensitive restoration" of the building.

Plans included recladding, installing new dormer windows and roof terraces, and the demolition and rebuilding of walls.

Planning officer Craig Jardine said the authority saw the economic importance of the five-star hotel's return.

In his report he said: "The proposed new extensions and alterations are sympathetically designed and positioned.

"The proposals to reinstate the fire damaged listed building and its use, for the benefit of the cultural heritage and for continued economic benefit, is supported as being in accordance with the historic environment aims, principles and policies set out in Scottish Planning Policy.

"(It is also in line with) Historic Environment Scotland Policy Statement, the National Park's first aim to conserve and enhance cultural heritage, National Park Partnership Plan outcomes and the relevant policies of the Local Development Plan."

'Positive benefit'

Mr Jardine's report added that natural heritage and environmental factors had been mitigated as part of the plans and provided for in accordance with policies.

He also said: "The proposals accord with the relevant planning policy considerations, by presenting a suite of proposals that would reinstate and reuse an existing damaged building of recognised cultural importance and of value to the tourism economy, local employment and the National Park's visitor experience.

"The proposed design of new extensions and alterations are considered to be of a high quality befitting the building's status and identity and will have a positive benefit."

The building was handed back to KSL Capital Partners in July, but an investigation into the cause of the blaze is still continuing.

Parts of the hotel, including two restaurants, its lodges and the spa, have continued to operate.